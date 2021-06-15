CNN Christiane Amanpour reveal she get ovarian cancer - All you sabi know about di disease

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour don announce say doctors don diagnose her wit ovarian cancer.



Amanpour wey dey 63-years tell viewers from her home studio on Monday say she "bin don get successful major surgery to remove am" and go now undergo several months of chemotherapy.



"...now I don dey go through several months of chemotherapy for di very best possible long-term prognosis, and I dey confident," Amanpour tok at di beginning of her daily television program.



Amanpour na one of di best-known journalists for di world, sake of her fearless coverage of international conflicts.



Di CNN anchor bin don dey off air for di past four weeks sake of di diagnosis.



For di announcement she make on TV, Amanpour tok say ovarian cancer dey too common, and e dey affect "millions of women around di world."



What to know about Ovarian Cancer



Ovarian cancer dey difficult to diagnose because of di symptoms - like a bloated, swollen or painful stomach - dem dey easily mistake am for less serious health problems.



Na di seventh most common cancer for women worldwide, according to di World Cancer Research Fund. Ovarian cancer dey usually fatal, and na di eighth most common cause of cancer death for women across di globe.



Why Amanpour decide to make di announcement



Afta she tok about her surgery and chemotherapy, Amanpour reveal say she decide to tell her fans sake of transparency, but dis na shoutout to early diagnosis.



"I wan beg women to educate themselves on dis disease; to get all di regular screenings and scans wey you fit; to always listen to your bodies; and of course to make sure say dem no dismiss your legitimate medical concerns."



Amanpour also thank her program staffers and Bianna Golodryga, CNN senior global affairs analyst, wey bin fill in on her popular programme "Amanpour" for di past four weeks.



Di award-winning journalist plan to anchor her CNN programme from Monday to Wednesday weekly as she face months of chemotherapy treatments, CNN tok. She also get three weeks of previously scheduled time off, according to di network.



She dey host CNN flagship global affairs programme plus one weeknight programme for PBS.



