CLARIFICATION: Osei Kuffuor's threat was against ex-Hearts officials not current management

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned journalist Daniel Kwaku Yeboah who interviewed former Hearts of Oak captain Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor has clarified that Kuffuor threatened to storm the homes of ex-Hearts officials for the $15,000 owed him and not the office of the club.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah made clear in a reaction video to the story that Kufour stated he would demand the money from officials in charge at the time, not the current administration.



"Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV we are not peeved that GhanaWeb wrote a story(from our interview). But the headline was a bit misleading. General Osei Kuffour said, when he comes to Ghana, he will visit the ex Hearts official's homes. He jokingly said he let me follow him with my camera so together we visit them one after the other to demand his money. But GhanaWeb's headline captioned it as he said he will visit Hearts' office. No, he did not say Hearts office," Dan Kwaku Yeboah clarified.



In the interview that was aired on July 30, 2022, the former Black Stars player said he got between $8,000 to $10,000 of the promised and documented $25,000 bonus for winning the Champions League 2000.



"Yeah, we had money but they (Hearts of Oak) did not give us the money they promised us...$25,000 and I got about $8,000 to $10,000. They have not paid the balance. I heard that Charles Allottey raised this issue and they insulted him, they are lucky. They did not just promise us, we signed documents on it. Everyone was given a paper to sign," he said.



He continued that, the mount he received came in bits and not in full.



"It came in instalments. You'll be there and unexpectedly they come and share $2000 each to every player. It is disheartening. I have some files and I know that will find that paper there."



Kuffour, who is now based in the USA added that management gave them excuses back then but when he arrives in Ghana, he will go for his money.



"We went and told them we need our monies, they said they were yet to receive money from CAF. Every day they haven't received money from CAF. There are certain things I don't want to say in this interview but the day get to Ghana they will see. That day when I go to their houses, I will let you follow me with your camera. If they refuse to pay me my money, I will seize their things."



Hearts of Oak won their first continental trophy in 2000 after defeating Esperance de Tunis 5-2 on aggregate. Emmanuel Osei scored three of the five goals, including one in the 2-1 first-leg victory and a brace in the 3-1 win in Accra.



He spent seven years with the Phobians, winning every trophy available to the club.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:











EE/KPE