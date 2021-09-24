CK Akonnor was sacked a day after he submitted squad for Zimbabwe games – GFA official reveals

Sports News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CK Akonnor was sacked by the FA over poor performance



Prior to being fired, Akonnor was planning for the double header against Zimbabwe



He will be replaced by Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac



Former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor prepared the squad for Ghana’s game against Zimbabwe, Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association has said.



Asante Twum told Citi FM that Akonnor presented his team for the double header against Zimbabwe a day before he was shown the exit by the FA.



Following the dismissal of Akonnor, there have been reports that the FA could face challenges in getting the players to show up for the game.



But Henry Asante Twum has allayed such fears, revealing the players have already been informed about the call up.



He said that on the Sunday before Akonnor was fired, he submitted a list of players he would need for the home and away match against Zimbabwe.



“What happens is that 3 weeks before every game the coach submits his list,” he said.



“CK submitted his squad on Sunday and he was fired on Monday, so as we speak there is a squad in mind”



Akonnor was sacked by the Ghana Football Association on Monday, September 14, 2021, following Ghana’s defeat to South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two assistants with immediate effect,” a section of the statement said.



“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.”



After a three-day search period, the FA is understood to have found a replacement in Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac.



Milovan Rajevac is reported to have agreed a two-year deal with the FA to handle the team.



His major tasks will be to win the 2021 AFCON and qualify for the 2022 World Cup.



