CK Akonnor to attend 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw in Yaoundé

Sports News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: GNA

Ghana coach, C.K Akonnor will leave Ghana today, August 15 for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] draw in Cameroon.



The draw for the Afcon will be held at Yaounde Conference Centre on the 17th of August 2021 and will see the 24 participating teams divided into six groups of four teams each.



The 24 qualified teams will be allocated to four pots of six teams each, based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World ranking, to be released on 12 August 2021 (the last ranking to be released before the date of the draw).



Based on this ranking, the top four teams will be allocated to Pot 1 along with the hosts, Cameroon and titleholders Algeria.



The remaining 18 teams will be allocated to the three remaining pots (Pots 2, 3 and 4) according to their ranking in descending order.



The four pots representing the teams will be labelled pots 1 to 4. The six pots representing the groups will be labelled groups A to F.



A ball from a team pot will be drawn, followed by a ball from one of the group pots, thus determining the position in which the respective team will play.



Cameroon will be pre-assigned to position A1 as hosts. The remaining five teams in pot 1 will automatically be drawn into position 1 of each group (B to F). The same procedure will be repeated for the remaining pots.



However, Akonnor will be accompanied by the Director for International competitions at the Ghana FA, Mr Alex Asante for the Tuesday draw where Ghana’s opponents for the tournament will be known.



