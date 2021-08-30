CK Akonnor should have started with the junior teams - Coach Osman Seidu

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Vice Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Coaches Association Osman Seidu had stated that if he had his way, he would have assigned the head coach of the senior team the Black Stars a junior team.



He said Ghana needs more than one good coach for the national team but in the situation where we have only one good coach, the person must start from the junior side.



He said ‘we need equally good coaches at the senior side but in the situation where we have only one good coach, if you ask me to take a decision, I would have sent him to the junior team’.



From his perspective, CK Akonnor is currently the best coach because he is the Black Stars coach.



“He is the best that we went for…the best must go to the junior team. You should also have the best at the senior team. But in the situation where you have only one best and you ask my decision, I will send the person to the junior team’.”



Osman Seidu told host of Total Sports Review Isaac Worlnayo Wallace on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that Ghanaians have accepted that CK Akonnor is the best coach and have appointed him as the head coach.



He made the remarks when asked to rate CK Akonnor and coach David Duncan and state the one who is the best for the job.



He said so far, CK Akonnor is not doing bad as coach of the national team.



To be honest with you, CK Akonnor is not doing a bad job, he added.



