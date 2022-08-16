CK Akonnor names his best football administrator in Ghana

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has rated former Ashgold Chief Executive Officer, Kudjoe Fianoo as his best football administrator in the country.



Despite having worked with Kurt Okraku for a long period, Akonnor has revealed that he enjoyed working with Kudjoe Fianoo.



In an interview with Asempa FM, Akonnor explained that Kudjoe Fianoo gave him liberty to work as coach of Ashantigold.



“I would never forget. I would say this. He [Mr. Fianoo] is the only administrator I have worked with and seen who gives you the free hands to work. It felt like the team was mine. I managed everything including even matchday activities. He made me really feel responsible,” he told Worlanyo.



“Mr. Fianoo gave the team to me. He only called when it was necessary to speak to me. Sometimes when I was going overboard he would call me and draw my attention. I was in control of the team.”



Akonnor had a stint with AshantiGold before joining Asante Kotoko in 2018.



