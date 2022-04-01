CK Akonnor lands new coaching job in South Africa

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has landed a new coaching job in the South Africa Premier Soccer League.



Charles Akonnor is reported to have signed a two-year contract with Amazulu FC who are ninth in the 2021/2022 South Africa Premier Soccer League.



The news was confirmed by Assaase Radio's Benedict Owusu in a social media post sighted by GhanaWeb on Friday, April 1, 2022.



This will be CK Akonnor's first coaching job after being sacked as the Black Stars coach by the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association following Ghana's unimpressive start to the 2022 World Cup qualifies.



CK Akonnor before coaching the Black Stars had worked with some of the big clubs in Ghana namely Accra Hearts of Oak, Ashantigold SC, and Kumasi-based Asante Kotoko.





Nice one @akonnor_ck, new coach of South African side Amazulu FC. All the best coach pic.twitter.com/9ouoeKVrcU