CK Akonnor furious over unpaid salaries, set to report GFA to FIFA

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor is set to report the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the World governing body, FIFA, over unpaid salaries following the termination of his contract last year.



The 48-year-old had overseen the Black Stars for a year and a half before he was sacked by the GFA following a 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifier.



Akonnor, who had five months to the expiration of his two-year contract had only been paid nine months despite working for 17 months.



Since his sack, promises to pay his salary arrears and signing on fees as well as compensation have not been fulfilled.



According to reports, he is furious and considering reporting the GFA to FIFA in the coming days.



CK Akonnor, who qualified Ghana for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon was replaced by Milovan Rajevac who oversaw Ghana’s worst-ever performance at an AFCON at the last edition of the tournament in Cameroon.



The four-time African champions exited the group stage of the tournament after failing to win any of their three games, losing 3-2 to debutants Comoros Island in their final Group C game.



