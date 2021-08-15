CK Akonnor explains decision to name injured Partey in squad for World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has defended the decision to include injured, Thomas Partey in his 30-man provisional squad.



The 27-year-old suffered a fresh injury in Arsenal pre-season game against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.



He is expected to sit out for three weeks.



But according to Akonnor, he has been in constant touch with the midfielder and it appears Partey was recovering well, hence his decision to name the former Atletico Madrid enforcer in his squad.



He explained that the squad would be whittle down to 25 and if Partey does not get better by the time of the game, he would be replaced by the other invited players.



The Coach said Partey was very influential and an important player to the team who must not easily be brushed out and added that when he was fit he is indispensable for the national team which explains why he must be part of the team.



“With Partey we are monitoring, I spoke to him yesterday and it’s clear when he is fit, he’s an important player and he can join us.



"Partey’s situation is dicey and not conclusive”, the coach said.



Ghana will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg.



