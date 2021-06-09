CK Akonnor defends under-fire goalkeeper Razak Abalora

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has given the strongest indication yet of his belief in goalkeeper Razak Abalora with a call on Ghanaians to motivate the under-pressure goalie.



A section of Ghanaians have charged Akonnor to drop Abalora from his squad after the player gifted a Morocco a goal in Tuesday’s friendly match against Ghana.



But in a post-match interview captured by GhanaWeb, Akonnor said that the coaching team will continue to support Abalora and help him improve.



“He has made a mistake, he knows himself but we are not in the position to kill him. We need each and every one to be at good level.



“Yes, we have to move on, we have to encourage him. He is a good goalkeeper. No doubt about that. We will not kill him; we will encourage him on how to improve,” coach CK Akonnor said in a post-match interview. Akonnor’s comments will excite Aduana stars skipper Yahaya Mohammed who is calling for support for Abalora.



“But for now, it’s [Razak] Abalora and Richard Ofori who are available. We are going for a tournament [2021 AFCON], are we now going to build the confidence of a new goalkeeper for the tournament.?



“Razak Abalora has already built his confidence having played a couple of matches. So the technical team must help Razak Abalora correct the mistakes. The psychologist and the technical team must help him and even his spiritual aspect must be checked.



