CK Akonnor anticipates tough test against Ivory Coast

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of the Black Stars Charles Akonnor is anticipating a tough test when the side faces Ivory Coast in an international friendly.



Ghana will play host to the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



After Ghana’s 1-0 defeat to Morocco on Tuesday, Akonnor said they will take the positives ahead of the Ivory Coast game.



“We don’t need to destroy what we have done. The discipline, work ethics, cohesion of the team, team spirit, I think we need to keep it going, it’s important for us.”



“This is a match to test ourselves and also to see the way forward and the coming opponent, how best we can face them. And once we have done this in a very positive way, even though we lost, we need to take the positives and move into the next match.”



“Of course it will also be difficult – they are a good side and we will go in with respect but we have to know what to do at the right time and we want to try to improve in this area and create chances to score goals,” he said.



