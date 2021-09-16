CK Akonnor, David Duncan owed $555,000 as salary arrears – Report

Sports News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is being reported that the government of Ghana owes axed Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor and his assistant David Duncan $555,000 in unpaid salaries.



Akonnor, according to a report by Citi Sport is owed $425,000 representing 17 months of his $25,000 per month contract.



Duncan who was on a $10,000 a month deal will be expecting $130,000 from the Ministry of Youth as payment for 13 months left on his deal.



The latest figure triumphs the initially reported figures of a combined salary arrears of $275,000.



After barely two years in charge, Akonnor was shown the exit by the FA after unconvincing performances against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Ghana won and lost each of the two games but the performance of the team in both fixtures led to calls for his sacking.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect,” a section of the statement said.



“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.”



It has been reported widely that former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac could be Akonnor’s replacement.



According to reports, a two-year deal has been agreed on between Milovan and the GFA for him to return to Ghana more than a decade after he left.



