CIMG “Evening With” programme breaks grounds into cellular medicine

Dr. Davies Adedze

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana at its quarterly “Evening With" held virtually on Thursday, July 30 2020, broke new grounds when Dr. Davies Adedze in a lecture, led participants into the field of Cellular Medicine practice.



Speaking on the topic, Cellular Medicine: An Established Science for Therapeutic, Regenerative and Rejuvenative Purposes, he delivered a hands-on lecture accompanied with an in-depth graphical presentation to drive home the importance and the benefit of Cellular Medicine as an ultimate biological and natural remedy for all kinds of health conditions.



Dr Davies Adedze is a Cellular Medicine Consultant, Cosmetic Physician/Surgeon and Cosmetic Gynaecologist, Head of Department, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, 37 Military Hospital and Director, Mary Lucy Hospitals at Awoshie and Ofankor.



His presentation also touched on how Cellular Medicine is a proven and well-established scientific aspect of medicine where cells and factors within cells are used in the rejuvenation and therapy of tissues or organs.



The treatment requires no surgical operation and has proven to be very reliable with no after effects associated with traditional/orthodox medical applications such as pain, side effects or the use of medicine.



Dr Adedze went further to enumerate some of the medical conditions that Cellular Medicine is used for treating, such as beauty enhancement involving fat melting, abdomen reshaping/reduction, hip and breast lifts/augmentation, wrinkles, etc.



He also touted the effectiveness of the practice as perfect for sexual enhancement for improving sexual life and functionality for both male and female and other conditions like infertility, low sperm count, arthritis, skin and diabetic ulcers, stretch marks, scars, keloids, tattoo removals, baldness, etc.



He encouraged participants to access Cellular Medicine as a safe and effective way of administering modern health services.



Earlier in his opening remarks, Dr. Daniel Kasser Tee, the National President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) commenting on the CIMG’s Evening With programme, emphasized that the programme formed part of the Institute’s Advocacy Strategic Business Unit and that of the 7-point agenda of the Governing Council.



He added that it also provides the platform for thought leaders in Ghana and beyond to share their expertise on relevant issues which help in developing both individual practitioners and corporate institutions as well as contributing meaningfully in shaping national development.



According to him, for the CIMG to achieve this desired objective, the Institute has been collaborating with individuals and identifiable organisations to organise programmes that positively impact society through collaborative engagements and platforms such as the quarterly “Evening With” programmes, Training, Consultancy and Research.



He emphasised that with the passage of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana Bill by the Parliament of Ghana in June this year (which is awaiting presidential assent), the Institute has been working assiduously to become the voice of marketing, championing the interests of consumers, training student-marketers and regulating the practice of marketing in Ghana, across the key sectors of the economy, including the informal sector.



Touching on why the programme had been done virtually for the first time, Dr. Kasser Tee opined that Ghana and the world will never be the same again after Covid-19.



In his view, though Covid-19 pandemic has brought a lot of “ill-wind” that has thrown the world into disarray, it is a harbinger that is going to shape the future and usher in better ways for individuals and corporate organisations to conduct their businesses.

