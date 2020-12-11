Press Releases of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: CHRAJ

CHRAJ's interim report on the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections

Joseph A. Whittal is the Commissioner for CHRAJ

Fellow Countrymen, International and Domestic Observers, as you are all aware, our country held its Eighth Presidential and Parliamentary Elections since returning to Constitutional rule in 1992 on Monday, 7th December 2020.



The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice deployed 279 observers on December 7, 2020, made up of 41 Roaming and 238 Non-Roaming Observers.



Roaming Observers had oversight of a number of identified hotspots.

Non-Roaming Observers, on the other hand, were stationed at Polling Centres where they observed proceedings at those Polling Centres from the commencement of polls to the counting of votes at those Centres.



The Observers, both Roaming and Non-roaming, then submitted reports via an online link to the CHRAJ’s Coordinating Centre.



The main objective for undertaking exercise is to enhance inclusiveness in the promotion and protection of citizens’ right to vote with a particular focus on groups or persons in vulnerable situations.



For this year, the Commission’s mandate to monitor the right to vote under the 1992 Constitution was carried out in three phases, namely: the pre-election phase, election-day and post-election phase.



However, the preliminary findings that we are presenting to you relate only to the 7th December 2020 Election Day activities. Although this report was ready on the 9th, we decided to share it on 10th December, it being the International Human Rights Day.



Before I proceed, I would like to reiterate that the Commission has an important role derived from its constitutional mandate to monitor the Right to Vote and to promote free and fair elections devoid of corruption and human rights violations. And this is not the first time that the Commission is embarking on this exercise.



In line with its mandate, the Commission has observed and assessed the conduct of presidential and parliamentary elections since 2008.



The Commission received reports from more than 274 observers from 16 regions, 198 constituencies, 211 districts and 303 polling centres.



The Greater Accra Region constituted the highest number (30.2%) of Polling Centres the Commission observed, followed by Ashanti Region (10.5%). North East Region formed the least (0.93%).



I now proceed to present the highlights of our observations on the day of elections, 7th December 2020.

All polling stations (100%) observed had a certified copy of voters register.



Two polling stations (0.62%) from two regions observed did not have stamps for validating the ballot papers.



All polling stations (100%) observed had biometric verification equipment.



Ballot boxes were displayed as empty before polling started at all the polling stations observed.



All ballot boxes were sealed after it was shown to be empty. The ballot boxes were also placed in full view of the public.



Treatment accorded to persons in vulnerable situations



Almost all the Polling Centres observed by the Commission provided special assistance to the elderly, pregnant, persons carrying babies and Persons with Disability to vote without having to wait in the queues. However, a few Polling Centres did not do so.



At the Kaare Polling Centres (R080703) in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region, three elderly women aged over 65 years were not accorded the preference to vote. The CHRAJ observer prompted the electoral officer who subsequently allowed them to vote without queuing.



At the Traditional council 1B polling station (B100101) in the Awutu Effutu Senya District in the Central Region, a number of elderly persons and seemingly visibly pregnant women were located in the queue. One elderly person fainted in the queue and was given attention. Chairs were provided and a separate queue created for vulnerable persons when the CHRAJ observer drew the attention of the presiding officer.



Tactile Brail



Thirty-five (35) polling stations (10.8%) from 9 regions were without a tactile jacket. Reportedly, these Centres without the tactile braille/jacket did not have persons with sight impairments.



Incidents recorded



The following noteworthy incidents were recorded:

A fight ensued between some prospective voters leading to the temporary suspension of the voting process at the Wa Central Mosque 1 Polling Centre (P010801).



Heavy rains disrupted voting at the polling Centres at PTC Hall Tobacco Block, Akatsi South, and the Presby Upper Primary School, Obosomase in the Akuapem North.



Biometric verification machines malfunctioned temporarily at the Suhum Government Hospital polling Centre and the Korupe Mosque polling Centre, but these were quickly rectified.



At the Cocoa Shed, Afere 1 polling station in the Western North in Juaboso, some young people refused to leave the polling station after they had cast their votes. Their presence and seeming refusal to leave prevented other electorates from getting access to the polling station. The security officer called for the patrol team who brought the situation under control.



One person attempted to vote twice at Beauty of Nature polling station with polling code E 211409 in Denkyembour in the Eastern region.



COVID 19 Risk Mitigating Strategies



The observation exercise sought to ascertain whether EC officials and voters duly observed the covid-19 protocols.



Except social/physical distancing the COVID 19 protocols were respected in all the Centres visited. This includes:



Wearing of face mask/shield



Use of temperature guns



Washing of hands with soap under running water before voting and

hands sanitizing



After Polling



The exercise further sought to ascertain whether potential voters were not disenfranchised and counting of results were made in public.



One hundred (100) out of the 276 Polling Centres observed had voters in queue waiting to vote after 5:00 pm. All the Voters in the queue were allowed to vote.



Votes were counted and declared openly and transparently at the 276 polling centres observed.



Security



The majority (270) of the polling centres observed had security officers who were easily identifiable (in their uniform) to maintain peace and order. However, five (5) of the centres observed had no security personnel stationed at the centre, for instance:



EP Primary School (M080104), – Saboba;



Government Hospital (L010407), Buem, and

Sikoko (E082104) – Okere.



The Commission’s Observer also reported that at Top Church – Tepa (F460105) in Ahafo Ano North, security personnel came around on patrol and never came back. Also, at DA Primary School-Mbanaayilli-2 (M161803) - Kumbungu Constituency, security personnel on patrol came to the Centre in the morning and returned around 4:53 PM.



Further, one security officer in plainclothes, wielding a gun was present temporarily at the Information Service (G040101) - Sefwi Wiawso.



Suspected Treating



At the Nobisco A1 (M141312A) - Tamale north polling centre, a motor king loaded with food in black polybags was shared to voters (both those who have voted and yet to vote).



At Mallam Town (A070610) - Essikado Ketan, transportation fares were given to some voters who commuted from outside the district.



From the reports the Commission received from over 198 constituencies, 211 districts and 303 polling centres across the country, the Commission is of the view that on the whole, the elections were free, fair and transparent and that infractions on citizens’ the right to vote, especially vulnerable persons, were minimal.



Nevertheless, more effort should be committed in future to educating vulnerable persons, EC officials and related actors, as well as security personnel on them, can proactively facilitate the fulfilment of the Right to Vote for vulnerable persons.



May God Bless our Homeland Ghana, and make our Nation Great and Strong.

Thank you

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.