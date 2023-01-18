CHAN 2023: Our game against Sudan is a must-win – Augustine Agyapong

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Black Galaxies defender, Augustine Agyapong, has described their game against Sudan in the 2023 CHAN tournament as a must-win.



The Black Galaxies lost their first match at the tournament by a score of 2-1 to Madagascar and could be on their way home if they fail to win their second game.



With elimination stirring at the face of the team, Augustine Agyapong, who scored the consolation goal against Madagascar, has promised that his teammates won’t disappoint against Sudan.



“We are wild and against Sudan, it’s a must-win game, we don’t have to even go in for a draw. We have told ourselves that it’s a must-win game, we won’t joke at all,” the Kotoko player said in an interview with GFA.



He added, “we plead with Ghanaians to be patient with us. They shouldn’t give up or lose hope in us, rather they should support us because we promise to win.”



Ghana will take on Sudan in their final Group C encounter on Thursday, January 19, 2023.







