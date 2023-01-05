CHAN 2022: We have a plan for Madagascar’s clash - Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker

Sports News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker has opened up ahead of his side's opening game against Madagascar in the 2022 CHAN tournament.



The home-based national team, who are competing in the tournament for the first time since 2014, are expected to face a challenging test in their quest to win the title.



“I’m thinking about our group opponent and I have started with Madagascar, we have a plan for them before we think of the Sudan game.”



“We are happy with our stay in Egypt. I think we are comfortable with the friendly matches played so far and all that we are waiting is the thee day to play our first match in Algiers.”



Ghana will open their campaign on 15 January against Madagascar before taking on Sudan four days later.



Their final Group C match will be against tournament-favorites Morocco on 23 January 23.



All three matches will be played in the city of Constantine.



The tournament is scheduled to kick off on January 13, 2023.