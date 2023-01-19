CHAN 2022: Sudan captain praises Algeria for 'warm hospitality' ahead of Ghana clash

Sports News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Sudan captain, Mohamed Abd Alrahman, has praised host nation, Algeria, for what he described as 'warm hospitality' and well organization of the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN).



He said this at the pre-match press conference ahead of their Group C game against Ghana's Black Galaxies on Thursday at Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.



Contrary to what some people are saying about Algeria's hosting of the tournament, Abd Alrahman was very flowery about his choice of words to describe Algeria and their relationship.



“I would like to salute the people of Algeria for the warm hospitality that we have enjoyed here. It shows the tight relations they have with Sudanese people," he said.



"The tournament is well organized so far, with the stadiums and training facilities being in good condition. I would like to thank the organizers."



Ghana lost their first game against Madagascar and need to win convincingly against Sudan on Thursday to stand a chance of progressing to the quarterfinal.