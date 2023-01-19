CHAN 2022: Game against Sudan won’t be easy - David Abagna

Sports News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Ghana midfielder, David Abagna Sandam has disclosed that the Black Galaxies are aware the clash against Sudan won’t be easy.



The Black Galaxies will return to action at the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) on Thursday, January 19.



Speaking at a pre-match press conference today, David Abagna Sandam shared that the Ghana team is ready to fight for the win against the Group C opponent.



“The loss is now behind us. Yes, we were disappointed, but the tournament is still open for us to do well. It will not be an easy game. All the teams that are here are very competitive, so we will need to ensure that we execute our plan accordingly and give it our best shot,” David Abagna Sandam told the media.



Ghana’s encounter against Sudan on Thursday is scheduled to kick off at 7pm tomorrow.



The Black Galaxies must win to increase the team’s chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the CHAN 2022.