CHAN 2022: Galaxies have shown 'vast improvement' in Egypt – Head coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Gaffer for Ghana’s Black Galaxies Daniel Annor Walker has lauded the two friendlies as quality as his side step up preparations for the commencement of the 2023 African Nations Championships (CHAN) on January 13 in Algeria.



The Black Galaxies are set to leave Egypt for Algiers today, January 3, 2023, after ending their camping on Monday where they secured two vital wins against Egypt’s U-20 side and Egyptian top side Al-Ahly.



The games saw Ghana record wins with the Black Galaxies scoring five goals in the two games.



The home-based team moved to Cairo on the eve of Christmas as they stepped up their preparations for the tournament.



Walker’s side will now head to Algeria where the tournament will be held as they seek to acquaint themselves with the environment.



Speaking ahead of the tournament, Walker admitted the two friendlies have shaped his side for the start of the biennial tournament.



“These two matches were matches I wanted to play even when we were camping in Ghana, I wanted to play high-profile games to assess the team’s strength,” he said.



“The Football Association tried in getting us these two matches before we arrived in Egypt,” he revealed.



“The team playing two matches and scoring five, it means it is an average performance and I have learnt a lot regardless.



“The team has changed, the attitude of the boys has also changed and the way we started from Prampram till Egypt, I can see a vast improvement in the team though we spent only a week in Egypt,” Walker noted.



Ghana finds itself in Group C where they are pitted against two-time and defending Champions Morocco, 2018 bronze finishers Sudan and newbies Madagascar.



The Galaxies first group game is against the Malagasies on January 15 at the Mohammed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.



Ghana’s best finish at the CHAN tournament first came in the maiden edition where they finished as runners up in 2009.



The West African giants also participated in the following edition in 2011 but they failed to progress from the group stage after finishing bottom of the log behind South Africa, Niger and Zimbabwe.



Ghana's next appearance in the CHAN tournament was in 2014 hosted by South Africa where they made it to the final for the second time but lost on penalties to Libya.