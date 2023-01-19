CHAN 2022: Congo DR 0 – 0 Ivory Coast – Elephants pick first point

Sports News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Elephant of La Côté d’Ivoire picked their first point at the 2022 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in Algeria on Wednesday evening.



The West African country lost their first game of the tournament on Saturday evening to the Teranga Lions of Senegal.



They had the better chances in the game but failed to make it count as they continued to fluff their opportunities against the Leopards.



In the opening 15 minutes of the match, DRC played the better team and created a lot of good openings but couldn’t find the back of the net.



The game ended in an entertaining goalless draw with DRC moving to two points and leaving Ivory Coast at the bottom of the table with one point from two games.