CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies to move camp to Oran on Thursday ahead of Niger clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Galaxies of Ghana will on Thursday, January 26, move camp from Constantine to Oran to continue preparations for the next phase of the CHAN 2022 tournament.



The national team made up of home-based players is set to take on Niger in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Saturday, January 28.



“The Black Galaxies delegation is set to arrive in Oran on Thursday where they will face Niger in the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.



“The delegation will leave their base in Constantine on Thursday afternoon and will jet off to Oran to prepare for the quarterfinals,” an official statement by the Ghana FA said Tuesday.



If Ghana manages to beat Niger in the quarter-finals, the Black Galaxies will face the winner of the contest between Madagascar and Mozambique.



The quarter-final game between Madagascar and Mozambique will also be played on Saturday as well.



