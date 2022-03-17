CFR Cluj owner put all his hopes on Emmanuel Yeboah

Sports News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Cluj recently managed to transfer several young players from Africa and Central America, but one of these young people has attracted attention.



Emmanuel Yeboah is the name of the player on which Nelutu Varga, the owner of CFR Cluj, puts all his hopes.



The Ghanaian youngster who can be the big blow given by Neluțu Varga at CFR Cluj! The 19-year-old striker scored his debut for the Gruia club.



At the age of 19, Emmanuel Yeboah joined the Romanian champion this winter and has already scored on his debut for the second team of CFR Cluj, game ending 2-1, with SCM Zalau, in the first stage of the return of the 3rd League.



Emmanuel Yeboah was not a starter in the match with SCM Zalau, but in the first team there were players such as Sergiu Bus, Catalin Itu, Letica, Daniel Birligea and Raoul Mal.



Before joining the Romanian champion, Emmanuel Yeboah played for BK Marienlyst, but also for Odense BK Youth and Marienlyst U19.



