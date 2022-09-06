CFR Cluj leadership boast of the new 'pearl' in Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Yeboah

Soccer News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

CFR Cluj leadership are boastful of having Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Yeboah in their set up following his impressive displays in the Romanian Liga 1.



The 19-year-old forward has been a pleasant revelation in the Romanian topflight since he joined the club.



Yeboah was signed by the Romanian champions in March this year after acquiring him from Ghanaian side Young Apostles FC after his enthralling performances in the Ghanaian Division One.



The highly-rated youngster was handed his debut immediately he joined Cluj during the closing stages of last season and has since become a key member of the team.



Cristi Balaj, the president of Cluj, spoke highly of Yeboah, saying that there is no 19-year-old Romanian who has the qualities of the Ghanaian player.



Yeboah has been likened to Cluj legend Lacina Traore by the Romanian media but Balaj believes the young Ghanaian has more qualities than the former Cote d'Ivoire international.



"Unfortunately, there was no Romanian who was at 19 years old at Yeboah's level. Yeboah, in my view, has far more qualities than Traore had. It's not just me, it's those who knew Traore and they also know Yeboah", said Cristi Balaj, according to Sport.ro.



Through his development, Yeboah forced the hand of Cluj officials to increase his salary. Until now, the Ghanaian earned only 1,000 euros per month, and from now on he would receive 6,000 euros every month.



"If he is serious, at his age, he can go far. He impressed me, he did more things than I expected. If he doesn't keep his feet on the ground, he won't stand a chance. But, he is a core player for us. I can see him growing up, but I don't want him to get in his head. His potential is fantastic", Cluj head coach Dan Petrescu said about Yeboah.



Yeboah has been instrumental for Cluj since the beginning of the 2022-23 season having scored two goals and provided one assist in three matches in the league.



He has also made six appearances in during the UEFA Champions League and Europa League qualifications.