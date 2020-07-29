Press Releases of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

CEANA donates to Harlem Hospital Center

The Council of Ewe Associations of North America Inc. (CEANA) presented a cash donation of $1,000.00 to Harlem Hospital Center in Harlem, New York to show its appreciation and support to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking on behalf of the President of CEANA Dr. Tsatsu E. Nyamadi, Mrs. Florence Lokko, who is the Financial Controller of CEANA, stressed that this donation is in line with the objectives of CEANA in terms of its involvement in the welfare activities of its community.



As such, the donation to Harlem Hospital is a sign of our appreciation and we thank you all for helping the community fight against this deadly covid-19 pandemic. Mr. Patrick Adzadu, Public Relations Officer of the Association, who presented the check assured the hospital that CEANA expects to collaborate with them and form a lasting relationship to continue to support the hospital.



Mr. Dawson Ahmoah, who spoke on behalf of the Hospital after the presentation thanked the association for its donation and its commitment to the community.



CEANA is a charitable organization registered in 1994 in the USA and serves as the umbrella for eighteen (18) Ewe Associations in North America. Its main objective is to promote collaboration among Ewes in North America and harness their talents and resources toward the development of Eweland.



As a non-profit organization, CEANA provides advocacy and leadership towards the socioeconomic and cultural development of Eweland. Specifically, the organization assists deprived communities through the facilitation of projects that target poverty alleviation, e.g. schools, health facilities, and potable water facilities.



CEANA also provides annual scholarships to deserving students pursuing Senior Secondary School education in Benin, Ghana, Togo.

