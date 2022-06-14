CBS predicts three draws for Ghana in group stage in 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

American television networks, Columbia Broadcasting System, have predicted Ghana will earn three draws in their Group H games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar.



The biggest soccer Mundial will be staged in the Asian country between November and December, where 32 countries will battle it out for the covetous trophy.



Ghana has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in a draw held months ago.



The Black Stars will begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea in their second game.



Ahead of the tournament, CBS have anticipated Uruguay and the European giants Portugal will reach the round of 16.



According to them, Ghana will share the spoils in all three games in the Group, which means the Black Stars will be evicted at the group stage.



CBS expects Uruguay to top Group H with (2 wins, 1 draw), whereas Portugal finishes in the second spot with (1 win, 1 draw, 1 loss).



Meanwhile, the American television network has predicted South Korea will finish bottom in the Group with (1 draw, 2 losses).



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







