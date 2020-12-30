Press Releases of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd

CBG rewards top fans on social media

The bank rewarded its most active social media followers and brand influencers

As part of efforts to recognize CBG’s most engaging social media followers and brand influencers, Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd (CBG), has rewarded over 30 top social media fans with exciting giveaways, including cash and CBG branded items.



Speaking on bringing excitement to the most engaging social media influencers, Head of Corporate Communications, Anita Oppong Amegah said:



“Our social media platforms have been very instrumental in connecting with our customers especially during the COVID-19 period. Through our platforms, we have been able to understand some of our customers better and preach our innovative products and services to a larger base of our customers even in times of social distancing”.



“CBG’s social media followers and top fans continue to make our platforms more valuable and engaging with likes, shares, updates, and comments. Saying ‘thank you’ to them for their support is the least we can do”, she added.



One of the awardees, Ewuradjoa Daffy Sam thanked CBG for the recognition and support, urging both customers and non-customers to actively engage CBG on social media.



“CBG responds quickly to customer inquiries on social media, and I encourage everyone to engage them more for prompt response and assistance. I can confidently say their customer service is top-notch. Thank you so much CBG. I really appreciate this gift”.



CBG’s social media account is @CBGBankltd on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

