CBG partners with Allianz to distribute insurance

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has partnered Allianz to provide bancassurance services to its clients.



This partnership is designed to provide convenience for CBG customers, as they will be able to conduct all their financial business in one location, making CBG a one-stop-shop for their financial needs. In order to enhance and continually improve the experience of our customers, this service will be conducted electronically, with speed, efficiency and accuracy in mind.



Allianz Insurance is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with more than 100 million retail and corporate customers. CBG is the second largest indigenous bank in Ghana with over 114 networked branches.



The partnership will offer three products to CBG customers; Motor Insurance, Home Insurance and Travel Insurance.



The Motor Insurance product responds to both the minimum requirements of the Road Traffic Act and also includes Comprehensive cover. The Home Insurance product offers protection for your home and contents against risks such as Fire, Flood, Earthquake, theft etc.



The policy is relevant and available to both Homeowners and Renters. The Travel Insurance policy takes care of emergency medical expenses while travelling outside of Ghana. In addition, the policy can be extended to include loss of baggage, delayed and canceled trips.



The coming together of Allianz Insurance and CBG gives clients an opportunity to learn about insurance and select suitable products that are priced and packaged to meet their specific needs.



The CEO of Allianz Insurance, Mr Darlington Munhuwani is assuring clients that “this is a partnership for the success of our clients. Allianz’s promise is to; insure and secure the future of all the clients who will be covered in terms of this agreement. Our staff and processes are all geared towards meeting this objective.”



The Managing Director of CBG, Daniel Wilson Addo in his remarks emphasized that service and product enhancements are priority to the vision of the bank. Hence, partnering Allianz is a strategic move to upscale product offerings to give customers convenience and absolute peace of mind.

