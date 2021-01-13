Press Releases of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Consolidated Bank Ghana

CBG donates medical beds to LEKMA Hospital

Consolidated Bank Ghana donated medical beds to the LEKMA Hospital

As part of its regional CSR activities, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has donated medical beds to the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) Hospital in Accra.



Presenting the items to the hospital, General Manager, Branches and Digital Channels, Edward Antwi, said the donation is relevant to the bank’s strategy to stand with its customers and the community at large.



“Hospitals serve the community, and as part of our corporate social responsibility and our tagline to stand with our customers, we deem it important to contribute towards selected hospitals. We believe this donation will go a long way to help the people in these communities”.



“Again, this is one of the many initiatives aimed at helping the country’s fight against COVID-19. We are committed to supporting the COVID-19 fight through a number of interventions and we will continue to invest in needy communities nation-wide”, he assured.



Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Dr. Akua Agyemang Asante, Acting Medical Superintendent of LEKMA Hospital expressed gratitude to CBG for their support.



“We convey our deepest appreciation to Consolidated Bank Ghana for thinking of us. We are most grateful to them. This really came at an opportune time when we needed more beds for the sick. We believe that this is the beginning of a deep relationship between us”.



The donation is aimed at supporting selected medical institutions and providing critical equipment necessary for the delivery of effective health care.



Consolidated Bank Ghana since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana, has supported medical institutions including the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, the Ministry of Health and the University of Ghana Medical Centre.