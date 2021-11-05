CAFWCL Match Preview: Hasaacas Ladies face Malabo Kings on opening day

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CAF Women's Champions League commences today



• Hasaacas Ladies plays Malabo Kings in a Group A encounter



• Egypt to host the maiden edition of CAF Champions League



The maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League (CAFWCL) kicks off on Friday, November 5, as Hasaacas Ladies FC face Malabo Kings FC in an opening day clash.



Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies are paired in Group A alongside Wadi Degla from Egypt, AS Mande from Mali and Malabo Kings from Equatorial Guinea, for the tournament that is staged in Egypt.



The Hasmal girls had a brilliant outing during the qualifiers in Ivory Coast four months ago. They shook off a defeat in the first round to emerge as West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B winners, beating Rivers Angels from Nigeria in the finals.



Hasaacas begin their quest to win the maiden CAFWCL in an encounter against champions of the Central African Federation Union(UNIFFAC) qualifiers.



Malabo won all games in the qualifying round including a thumping 4-1 win in the finals against FCF Amani from DR Congo.



The crunch Group A fixture is pencilled at 5:00 PM kick-off time. All matches of the tournament will be telecast live on GTV Sports plus.