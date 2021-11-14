CAFWCL: Hasaacas Ladies coach Yusif Basigi wins manager of the group stage

Sports News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Yusif Basigi named CAFWCL coach of the group stage



•Hasaacas Ladies face ASFAR in CAFWCL semi-finals



•Yusif Basigi commend CAF for introducing Women's Champions League





Hasaacas Ladies coach, Yusif Basigi, has been named manager of the group stage at the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.



Basigi led Hasaacas to two wins and a draw in Group A as they finished as group winners, scoring 8 goals- more than any team at the tournament.





Speaking with CAFOnline, Basigi revealed the secret to his team's impressive turnout in the group stages.



“Since we knew about this tournament, we started the preparations.”



“We are here to demonstrate why we are champions. We started preparing the players physically and psychologically two months ago to reach another level on both sides.”



Additionally, the former Black Queens trainer acknowledged CAF for the introductions of the competitions.



“I’ve been a women’s football coach for 18 years now, so it makes me so proud to have Women’s Champions League in Africa, and it’s another feeling to be part of it as well as being an advocate talking about women’s rights in Africa to have their own champions league. My compliments go to CAF for establishing women’s football, we are in the right direction. The future looks very bright and it’s a gradual process to become more like men’s football,” he added.



The Hasmal girls will now face Moroccan side ASFAR in the semi-finals of the 8-team competition.



“I expect all teams to be tough because they are all champions just like us. So, we need to respect all of our opponents to be more successful.” Basisgi said ahead of the match on Monday.