CAFWCL: Hasaacas Ladies' Blessing Shine optimistic of beating AS Mande today

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

• Hasaacas Ladies play AS Mande in a second group game



• Blessing Shine is hopeful of a win over AS Mande



• Hasaacas Ladies lead CAFWCL Group A





Hasaacas Ladies FC defender, Blessing Shine, is confident of a win against AS Mande in a second Group A encounter of the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League(CAFWCL).



The 'Doo' girls face Mande on Monday, November 8, as the former seek a second win at the tournament in Egypt.



The WAFU Zone B winners got off to a winning start the last time with a dominant 3-1 win over Equatorial Guinea side Malabo Kings FC.



Speaking ahead of their second group fixture, Shine is optimistic that the Ghanaian Champions will prevail.



“Sure, we are going to win. We are going to the finals. We are going to put in much effort and hopefully, we are going to win,” she told the club's media.



Hasaacas ladies are tired with Wadi Degla on 3 points at the top of the group. Whilst, Mande and Malabo Kings lie third and fourth respectively with zero points each.