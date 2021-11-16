CAFWCL: Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies face South Africa's Sundowns Ladies in the finals

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

CAFWCL final: Hasaacas ladies vs Sundowns Ladies



Ghana vs South Africa part 2



Hasaacas Ladies-Sundowns Ladies final clash slated for Friday





Another Ghana against South Africa is on the horizon, but it is women's club football and not the male national teams.



Ghana's representative at the CAF Women's Champions League, Hasaacas Ladies FC, will go against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the final.



The fixture is four days away but has many in suspense, anticipating how the match will pan out.



The buzz around the game is because Black Stars defeated Bafana Bafana in the World Cup qualifiers last Sunday in a manner that the latter felt cheated.



South Africa's dream of qualifying for the playoffs got shut after a controversial penalty aided Ghana to a 1-0 win to progress at the expense of the former.



The penalty incident has drawn arguments all over social media as to whether it was a good call or not.



South Africans may not get direct revenge for defeating Ghana to secure qualification. However, Sundowns beating Hasaacas in the CAFWCL finals will be the best indirect payback they would have imagined.



On the other hand, Hasmal beating the blue and yellows will be a double dose of grief to South Africa in less than a week.



One key piece of information is that, unlike the World Cup qualifiers, VAR is used at the tournament in Egypt. Hence, happenings would be closely monitored.



The much-anticipated final is set for November 19 at 17:00 GMT kickoff time at the 30th June Stadium.