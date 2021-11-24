CAF unveils 'Toghu' the official match ball for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

CAF on Tuesday launched the official match ball for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Cameroon early next year.



The new official match ball is named "Toghu" after the traditional outfit that is very popular in Cameroon.



The ball will be used by the 24 teams during the 52 matches to be played at the competition from 9 January 2022 to 6 February 2022.



'Toghu' is a multi-coloured and finely embroidered outfit.



A 'Toghu' was initially designed for Royalty in the North West region of Cameroon but has since been adopted by Cameroonians as an outfit for special occasions.



Designed to meet the highest standards in the game, the ball features simple technological features including a smart panel configuration and it’s FIFA-approved to be used at highest levels of the game.