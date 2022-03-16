CAF snubs Super Eagles request to play first-leg of World Cup playoff clash at neutral venue

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have had their request for a neutral venue to host the first leg meeting of the 2022 World Cup playoff between Super Eagles and Black Stars snubbed by the Confederation of African Football after the continental body decided that the match should be played in Kumasi.



The match was originally scheduled for the Cape Coast Stadium but after pictures emerged of the poor state of the pitch, Nigeria quickly lodged a complaint with CAF, asking for the game to be moved from Ghana.



However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) countered by submitting another venue, the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



CAF after inspecting the stadium, which has hosted several big games in the past including Ghana’s historic 6-1 win over Egypt in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, has approved the facility to host the March 25 encounter.



CAF on Wednesday said it has granted a one-match approval for Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to host the big match.



The approval comes after a CAF Licensing Inspector visited the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday to inspect the facility.