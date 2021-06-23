CAF releases 2021/22 season Interclub information and dates

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: cafonline.com

The Confederation of African Football has released the 2021/22 interclub season schedule including the information relating to the list of countries who will be allowed to enter with two clubs in the 2021/22 season.



The 2021/22 season will kick off on 10 September 2021 with the first round of the Preliminaries.



The group stages will start next year, February 2022.



The 12 highest ranked national associations, according to the ranking of CAF, will be allowed to engage two clubs in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions league 2021/22 and the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2021/22.



The countries are (according to their ranking) Algeria, Angola, RD Congo, Egypt, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia.



CAF has extended the five substitutions per rule for the 2021/22 Interclubs season. Accordingly, each club will be allowed to register 40 players instead of the regulatory 30. Nine substitutes will be allowed on the bench instead of the regular seven.



The registration of players on the CAF CMS has been extended to 15 August 2021.



CAF Interclub Schedule: 2021/2022



-First Preliminary Round (1st Leg/2nd Leg) 10-12 September / 17-19 September 2021



-Second Preliminary Round (1st Leg/2nd Leg) 15-17 October / 22-24 October 2021



CC Additional



-Second Preliminary Round (1st Leg/2nd Leg) 26-28 November, 3-5 December 2021



-Group stage MD1: 11-13 February 2022



-Group stage MD2: 18-20 February 2022



-Group stage MD3: 25-27 February 2022



-Group stage MD4: 11-13 March 2022



-Group stage MD5: 18-20 March 2022



-Group stage MD6: 1-3 April 2022



-Quarter-Finals (1st Leg/2nd Leg) 15-17 April 2022/22-24 April 2022



-Semi-Finals (1st Leg/2nd Leg) 6-8 May 2022/13-15 May 2022



-Finals: TBC from 22 to 29 May 2022