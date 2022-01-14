You are here: HomeSports2022 01 14Article 1444549

CAF rejects Tunisia appeal for a replay of Mali game

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected the petition from the Tunisian Football Federation (TFF) for a replay of their game against Mali which ended thirteen seconds early.

There was drama at the Stade Limbe when Zambian referee, Janny Sikazwe, in charge of the Mali-Tunisia game blew his final whistle twice in the game.

The first final whistle in the game from referee Danny Sikawe came in the 85th minute while the second was in the 89th minutes with thirteen seconds to hit the 90th-minute mark.

But before the series of errors, Mali was 1-0 ahead when referee Sikazwe ended the game early and had to recall the players to restart the match.

The Tunisians petitioned CAF for a replay after refusing to come and finish the final minutes of the game but that appeal has been rejected by CAF.

The Eagles of Mali have been declared as the worthy winners of the game that was played on January 12, 2022, in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Below is the statement from CAF: