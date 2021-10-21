CAF president Patrice Motsepe defends why World Cup every two years will help Africa

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: goal.com

The President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe is supporting the FIFA World Cup to be hosted every two years.



According to him, a biennial global football tournament will mean that there will be more development of the sport on the African continent.



“Side by side with the Super League is to have a World Cup every two years. African football must be put in a fundamental position to benefit financially,” the CAF president said during a session with the Sports Media in Ghana on Thursday, October 21, 2021.



He added, “I am very clear in my mind that one of the biggest beneficiaries of football every two years is the developing world.”



This follows a proposal for the FIFA World Cup tournament to be held every two years instead of the usual four years.



Amid the discussions on the proposal, the president of CAF insists that it must be supported.



CAF boss Patrice Motsepe is currently in Ghana for this year’s youth summit and has taken the time to fraternize with the football community.