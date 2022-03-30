CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

A Confederation of African Football (CAF) official died in the melee that ensued in the aftermath of Nigeria's 1-1 draw with the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup play-off.



Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana in a post on Twitter reported the news, adding that the said official is a Zambian medical practitioner named, Dr. Joseph Kabungo.



He confirmed that the family of Kabungo as well as the Zambian FA has been informed.



Obayiuwana also explained that the medical practitioner was on assignment as the doping officer for the match.



"Sad news: I understand that an official for the @NGSuperEaglesv@GhanaBlackstars

match (not a referee or assistant referee) died in #Abuja today," he tweeted.



"Update: His name is Dr Joseph Kabungo from Zambia. He was on duty as a Doping officer. He collapsed suddenly and died. Cause of death is not confirmed yet. His family, the Zambia FA, and the government of Zambia have been duly informed," he added.



Ghanaian Sports Journalist, Atta Poku who witnessed the unfortunate incident at the stadium narrated how it unfolded.



"They beat him, he fell and they threaded on him. He lost consciousness and was rushed to an ambulance closer to the Ghana dressing for CPR. The entire Ghanaian contingent watched on as resuscitation attempts were made with an oxygen mask. He was taken to hospital later and now this. Sad," Attah Poku narrated by quoting Obayiuwana's tweet.



After settling for a goalless draw in Ghana, the Black Stars managed to secure a 1-1 draw in Abuja to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup based on the away go rule.



The exit did not sit down with the Nigeria fans at the stadium as they invaded the pitch and destroyed the stadium properties out of frustration.





