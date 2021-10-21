CAF licence B coaches to undergo a refresher course

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), as part of the requirements for Club Licensing, will roll out a refresher course for the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Licence B Coaches at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram.



The course would be under the supervision of the Technical Directorate of the GFA from October 27-31, 2021.



These refresher courses are in line with the new CAF Coaching Convention which makes provision for refresher coaching courses for all licenses every two years.



Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah Director of Coaching Education would lead the training with assistance and directives from technical director Bernhard Lippert and other CAF/FIFA coaching instructors.



The GFA said coaches are hereby informed that the training fee for the License B Refresher Course is GHC2,500, which includes feeding for the five days, accommodation, t-shirts, and other learning materials that would be provided during the course.



According to the GFA, the refresher courses will be the main Club Licensing criteria for the 2021/22 season since most of the licenses were acquired over two years ago.