CAF investigates deadly stampede at AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The continent’s football-governing body, Confederation of African Football (CAF), is investigating the circumstances that led to a stampede outside the Paul Biya Stadium in Olembe on Monday ahead of hosts Cameroon’s 2-1 win over Comoros.



The incident has led to the loss of at least six lives, according to reports gathered, while many were injured.



“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details in what transpired.”



It also said it is in constant touch with the Cameroonian government and the Local Organising Committee (NOC) to stay up to date with the situation.



Already, a delegation has been to the hospital to visit the injured.