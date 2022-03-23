CAF inspects Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana vs Nigeria match

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Baba Yara to host Ghana vs Nigeria match



CAF satisfied with state of Baba Yara Stadium



Nigeria to arrive in Ghana on Thursday



An inspection team from the Confederation of African Football on Tuesday, March 23, 2022, visited the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to inspect the facility ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



CAF passed the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host the Black Stars game against Nigeria but gave the National Sports Authority a number of conditions to fulfil before the match comes off.



Among the conditions the NSA were supposed to fulfil were the floodlights intensity, seats for officials, water for the locker rooms among others.



However, in a statement, the NSA disclosed that the CAF official from Uganda was satisfied with the standard of the Baba Yara Stadium.



“CAF inspection team members led by Mr Kintu Ivan CAF stadium inspector who is also a CAF club licensing Instructor from Uganda on Tuesday evening inspected the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, specifically the floodlights to ascertain its brightness and intensity level of the Ghana-Nigeria tie on Friday. The team was satisfied and commended the stadium managers for a high-standard facility,” the NSA tweeted.



Ghana will host Nigeria in the 1st leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the 2nd leg on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



