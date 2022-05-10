CAF has not banned all stadia in Ghana - Sports Minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CAF approves Cape Coast Stadium for AFCON 2023 qualifiers



CAF warns Ghana to renovate stadium



Cape Coast Stadium to host Ghana vs Madagascar game



The Minister for Sports, Youth and Culture, Mustapha Ussif, has denied reports that the Confederation of African Football has banned all stadia in Ghana.



Speaking to Asempa FM, he disclosed that the reports were false and were misinterpreted.



According to him, the Cape Coast Stadium has been approved for the AFCON 2023 qualifiers but some renovations have to be done at other stadiums.



“CAF is not banning Ghana from all its stadia. The notion out there is false."



“CAF has given us time to fix a few things with Baba Yara stadia for full approval because we got temporary permission to play there during the Ghana- Nigeria game,” Mustapha Ussif shared.



He continued, “We have a facility to host the AFCON qualifiers.”



Ghana will begin the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON on June 1, 2022. It will be a game against Madagascar that should be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium if things go according to plan.



The Black Stars are aiming to win that game to amass the three crucial points for a good start to the AFCON qualifiers.