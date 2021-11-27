CAF handed Morocco and Algeria green light to host next U17 and U20 AFCON

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: ghanasportspage.com

Morocco has been given the green light by CAF to host the U17 Africa Cup of Nations in 2023. The U-17 AFCON includes 8 teams.



Cameroon is the current champion of the tournament.



On other hand, Algeria will also host the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2023 which contains 12 teams. Ghana is the champion of the previous tournament held in Mauritania. This will be in 2023 and in the same year the Algerians will also host the African nation's championship.



The Total U17 and the U20 Africa Cup of Nations are bi-annual football competitions.



Ghana’s Black Satellites delivered the ultimate gift, wrapped up in the form of the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after a 2-0 win over debutants Uganda in the final in Nouakchott on Saturday.



Skipper Daniel Afriyie led from the front and had a military salute dance to celebrate on each occasion, as Ghana clinched the fourth Under-20 continental title and a first since their last conquest in 2009.