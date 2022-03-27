CAF grants Nigeria 60,000 attendance for second leg against Ghana

Sports News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given approval to Nigeria to have 60,000 spectators for the 2022 World Cup playoff second leg tie against Ghana.



The Super Eagles will tackle the Black Stars for supremacy at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made the request to have 60,000 people at the stadium for the crucial encounter and was promptly granted by CAF.



CAF initially approved 30,000 fans for the highly anticipated encounter but with the stakes being much higher, the NFF requested 30,000 more.



CAF allowed 40,000 fans for the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Friday when the Black Stars drew with the Super Eagles.



Nigeria held Ghana to a scoreless stalemate at the charged Kumasi atmosphere.



The last time the Black Stars visited Nigeria in a World Cup qualification fixture, they suffered a 3-0 loss.



The winner over the two legs will book their place at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.