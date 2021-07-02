CAF extends deadline for Men's Inter Club Licensing 2021/22

Sports News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has extended the deadline for the submission of final decisions by Member Associations in the frame of the application for Men's Inter Club Licensing 2021/22 from June 30 to July 15, 2021.



In view of this, license applicants from Ghana have been given a new deadline of Monday, July 5, 2021 to submit all documents to complete the process for final submission.



The GFA received five applications with one late applicant which was considered with sanctions.



The applicant clubs are as follows: Asante Kotoko SC, Medeama SC, Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Aduana FC, Accra Great Olympics, Legon Cities FC.



The clubs have until close of business on Monday to finalise all documentations with the club licensing department before a final meeting with the Licensing Committee.



Successful applicants shall be eligible to compete in the two Inter club competitions based on their positions in the country's two criteria competitions, the Premier League and the FA Cup.



As per the current CAF rankings, the winner of the Premier League shall qualify to play in the CAF Champions League while that of the MTN FA Cup qualifies for the CAF Confederation Cup.