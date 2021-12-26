CAF directs AFCON countries to extend stay of players at clubs to January 3

Sports News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Football's world governing body (FIFA) and CAF have agreed for the release of players to be extended to January 3, just a week before the start of the nation's cup in Cameroon.



In a letter from FIFA, which copies CAF, the decision for footballers to be released on December 27 has been changed to January 3 due to the involvement of some players in European leagues.



The players that will be most affected are the ones playing in the English Premier League.



This also comes after World Football Leagues Forum decided against the release of players on the December 27 date.



Meanwhile, African players plying their trades in the league currently on a break can join their countries for pre-AFCON camping.



Ghana will be missing five players for the early days of camping in Qatar, with the likes of Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Baba Rahman, Jojo Wollacot, and Andy Yiadom all active within the period from December 27 to January 3.



The Black Stars have begun preparations in Qatar ahead of the tournament which starts on January 9, 2021.



Ghana plays Morocco in the opening Group C game on January 10, 2022.