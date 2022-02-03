CAF confirms Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja for massive Ghana World Cup playoff

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved Nigeria's request to host the massive 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria in Abuja.



The Moshood Abiola Stadium has been approved by CAF for the match scheduled for late March after Ghana have hosted the first leg.



This comes after CAF rejected Ghana’s request to stage the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



The winner of the tie will join four other African countries in Qatar for the global showpiece later this year.



Ghana, who have appeared at the World Cup three times, are hoping to return to the tournament after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition hosted by Russia.



Nigeria, six-time participants, were in Russia and suffered a first-round exit after finishing third in a group that contained Croatia, Argentina, and Iceland.



The games will be played between March 24 and 29, 2022 with exact dates and kick-off times to be confirmed after CAF liaises with the two countries’ associations.