CAF backs Gianni Infantino ahead of next year's FIFA elections

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Confederation of Africa Football has given its support to FIFA President Gianni Infantino ahead of next year's FIFA elections.



The former UEFA General Secretary is seeking re-election with a year left on his first term as FIFA boss.



CAF President Patrice Motsepe disclosed the confederation's support for the Swiss at the FIFA General Assembly held in Tanzania on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.



"We discussed at the executive committee meeting that in recognition of the huge contributions, commitment, and the track record that you've built in terms of improving African football, all 54 member nations have taken a resolution to vote for you (Gianni Infantino) for re-election," said Motsepe.



"He has shown so much commitment and love to football in Africa. I've been honoured whilst visiting about 30 nations over the last year, to hear the people who love football on the African continent as well as the presidents of football in all of the 54 African nations."



"They've said that the work Gianni Infantino has done, the visible improvements, and the contribution to African football is greatly appreciated."



CAF also launched the Africa Super League at the assembly on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.