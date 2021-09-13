CAF appoints officials for Hearts of Oak VS CI Kamsar clash

Sports News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Patrick Tanguy will officiate the game between Hearts of Oak and CL Kamsar



• Ghana’s Dr. Christiana Baah will serve as the Covid-19 officer



• The Phobians will welcome the Guineans in Accra on September 19, 2021



The Confederation of African Football have appointed Ivorian referee Patrick Tanguy to officiate Accra Hearts of Oak's CAF Champions League game against CI Kamsar of Guinea.



The game which was originally scheduled to be a two-legged affair will be played once at the Accra Sports Stadium because of the recent political instabilities in Guinea.



Referee Patrick Tanguy will be assisted by Kouame Gabriel Kangah, Kalilou Bamba, and Allou Franc Eric Miessan.



Liberia’s Sekou Wieh Konneh will serve as the match commissioner while Dr Christiana Baah will be the Covid-19 officer for the encounter.



Accra Hearts of Oak will by this ruling host the Guineans at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021.



