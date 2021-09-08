CAF announces ruling on Hearts of Oak vs CL Kamsar game

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The game which was scheduled to be played in Guinea this weekend has been postponed because of the political unrest in the country



• Accra Hearts of Oak are champions of the Ghana Premier League



• The Phobians will welcome the Guineans in Accra on September 19, 2021



The Confederation of African Football has announced that the Champions League game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Guinean side CL Kamsar will be decided in a single game.



The game which was originally scheduled to be a two-legged affair will be played once at the Accra Sports Stadium because of the recent political instabilities in Guinean.



Hearts of Oak will by this ruling host the Guineans at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021.



In a letter sent to the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq) on the situation, CAF quoted the provisions of Articles 1 & 2.1 of Chapter XIII of the Regulations governing the competition which stipulate that the following shall applied:



"1. In case of troubles, wars, forces majeure or internal situations in a country that may affect the security conditions during planning of a match, the Organizing Committee may take the following measures: 2. In two leg matches (home and away):



2.1 If the case concerns only one country, the federation will play its home match on a ground in another country, or a single game will be played on the opponent's field. Where appropriate, the Organizing Committee will determine the match venue.”



The winner of this single match will qualify to the 2nd preliminary round of the competition. In case of a draw at the end of the regulatory time, the winner shall be determined by penalty kicks in accordance to the Laws of the Game.”



